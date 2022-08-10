Sheeba ends her prolonged sabbatical from films with 'Fateh'

Film and TV actress Sheeba Akashdeep has joined the cast of the action thriller film 'Fateh' starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez and is excited to be part of it. The actress spoke about her role, recalled the 90s and how veteran actor Sunil Dutt introduced her to the Hindi film industry.
MUMBAI : Film and TV actress Sheeba Akashdeep has joined the cast of the action thriller film 'Fateh' starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez and is excited to be part of it. The actress spoke about her role, recalled the 90s and how veteran actor Sunil Dutt introduced her to the Hindi film industry.

She told IANS: "I heard the story from Sonu Sood and I found it to be very interesting as it encompasses all of India. The film shows the progress of metro cities and the cultural roots of Punjab. The colour palette, plot, and Fateh's entire journey as a character were extremely exciting. My part of the story happens in Punjab where I play a simple hardworking Punjaban."

Speaking more about Sonu Sood, Sheeba lauded him for his selfless work and said: "I started interacting with him a lot during the pandemic and I can guarantee that I have never seen a more selfless, hardworking individual. He is genuinely available to anybody and everybody. There are times when I called and said that a stranger needs blood in some hospital and he would pick up the phone and call the patient to say he is going to donate blood for him and that he will be fine. You could call him at 3 in the morning and he would still pick up the phone and help solve your problem. Especially for his NGO, he is constantly ready to help whether it's regarding education, medical, or any need and it's outstanding what he's doing."

Sheeba is a well-known face in the entertainment industry and has been part of films such as 'Suryavanshi', 'Sanam Teri Kasam', 'Dum' and was also part of some popular TV series like 'Kutumb', 'Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny', and currently she is seen in 'Naagin 6'.

Recalling the 90s, she shared: "The 1990s was a very exciting period as I had the privilege to work with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Suniel Shetty, Mithun Chakraborty, and Rajnikanth. Sunil Dutt sahab introduced me to Hindi films and it was a wonderful time. Filmmaking was like one big happy family. We all got to see each other's family and eat our meals together and it was so relaxing. I enjoyed my journey with all the films I did, whether it was 'Hum Hain Kamaal Ke' where I played a boy (a rickshaw driver) or 'Ye Aag Kab Bujhegi' where I was a girl who was burnt for dowry which is a commonly discussed topic in our country."

"Then I did a movie with Rajnikanth called 'Athisaya Piravi' that had him in a double role and he is one of the most wonderful co-stars to work with. Coming from a non-film background and getting to work with all these wonderful people was absolutely unforgettable. I got married at the right time and had my children and took a sabbatical for the longest time."

Talking about the current situation in the industry, Sheeba said: "This is a great time for actors. There are plenty of mediums and languages to choose from. There are roles for every age group that are no longer hero or heroine-centric. I look forward to doing a lot of work, whether it's in film or television or OTT."

 

SOURCE-IANS

 

