Shefali Shah: I’d like to believe that this is just the beginning... I want to do a lot of work. I want my work to be in all languages, and also across borders

MUMBAI :Within a wide span of two decades in the industry, Shefali Shah has brought to life memorable characters on-screen.

After owning 2022 with her back-to-back power-packed performances it seems like Shefali Shah is eyeing making 2023 grander.

2022 has truly been a fruitful year for Shefali as she delivered back-to-back blockbusters like Jalsa, Human, Darlings, DOCTOR G, and Delhi Crime 2, on big screens and OTT as well.

Truly at the top of her game, Shefali believes this is just the beginning! Speaking to a leading magazine, the versatile actress said, "The kind of work that I have done in the past two years is something I haven’t done in the span of my career. My career has been more about waiting, than actually working. But would I say I believe it is finally here? No, I won’t, because that would mean that I don’t have anything new to learn or grow from."

"I’d like to believe that this is just the beginning... I want to do a lot of work. I want my work to be in all languages, and also across borders. I want it all, I am hungry for more," she adds.

While Shefali Shah has had a spectacular 2022 with 5 hits to her credit, including ‘Human’, ‘Darlings’, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Delhi Crime 2’, all eyes are now on her highly-anticipated third season of ‘Delhi Crime’ amongst other interesting projects.