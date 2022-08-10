Shehnaaz Gill bags her next project with Nikkhil Advani, in a woman centric film

She has been not only sweet to her fans but also to the media, winning their hearts with her posts and appearances. Shehnaaz who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has wrapped up the film’s shoot and has now bagged another big role.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 09:40
movie_image: 
Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth shukla, salman khan, desi vibes with Shehnaaz gill, honsla rakh, mc square, tv news, tellychakkar

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill gained immense fame after her stint on Bigg Boss. She picked herself up after the loss of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla and is now super confident as fans can see. She has been not only sweet to her fans but also to the media, winning their hearts with her posts and appearances.

Also Read :From Shehnaaz Gill to Hina Khan, check them out in stunning puff-sleeves

Shehnaaz who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has wrapped up the film’s shoot and has now bagged another big role. She has been signed by Nikkhil Advani for his next. The film will also star Vaani Kapoor.

A source close to the film told a news portal, “t’s a women-led film and every actress will have an equally prominent role. The shoot was originally scheduled to commence last year. However, it got delayed due to weather conditions and will now go on floors in March in Bhopal. Shehnaaz is working hard to sink her teeth deep into the character. In fact, she is also training in acting to better her craft.”

Also Read- Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC SQUARE and Shehnaaz Gill to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode

The upcoming film will be directed by Mitakshara Kumar, who has assisted in critically acclaimed films like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Kumar is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi.  

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…


Credit- TOI

 

 

Shehnaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla Salman Khan desi vibes with Shehnaaz gill Honsla Rakh mc square TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 09:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki refuses to work, Shweta goes to convince her
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai files an FIR against Virat, he blames Sai for worsening the situation
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Ajit and Sahiba recall their past, Sahiba hates Angad
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
Namita Thapar loses her cool at a business promoting ‘unhealthy ways to lose weight’, says, “mujhe gussa aa jata hai…”
MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a...
Fahmaan Khan has some Interesting Nicknames for his co-stars from Dharampatnii, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another...
Recent Stories
Actor Annu Kapoor discharged from hospital; doctors say his condition is stable
Actor Annu Kapoor discharged from hospital; doctors say his condition is stable

Latest Video

Related Stories
Actor Annu Kapoor discharged from hospital; doctors say his condition is stable
Actor Annu Kapoor discharged from hospital; doctors say his condition is stable
When Fardeen Khan caught the collar of Shahid Kapoor on the sets of the movie Fida, Read More
When Fardeen Khan caught the collar of Shahid Kapoor on the sets of the movie Fida, Read More
Trolls say Kangana's films haven't made as much as 'Pathaan' did on Day 1
Trolls say Kangana's films haven't made as much as 'Pathaan' did on Day 1
'Pathaan' director: I'm hungrier than before to create more spectacles
'Pathaan' director: I'm hungrier than before to create more spectacles
Sonu Sood 'at a loss for words' as fan makes 87K-sq-ft portrait of actor
Sonu Sood 'at a loss for words' as fan makes 87K-sq-ft portrait of actor
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'