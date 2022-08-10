Shehnaaz Gill bags her next project with Nikkhil Advani, in a woman centric film

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill gained immense fame after her stint on Bigg Boss. She picked herself up after the loss of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla and is now super confident as fans can see. She has been not only sweet to her fans but also to the media, winning their hearts with her posts and appearances.

Shehnaaz who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has wrapped up the film’s shoot and has now bagged another big role. She has been signed by Nikkhil Advani for his next. The film will also star Vaani Kapoor.

A source close to the film told a news portal, “t’s a women-led film and every actress will have an equally prominent role. The shoot was originally scheduled to commence last year. However, it got delayed due to weather conditions and will now go on floors in March in Bhopal. Shehnaaz is working hard to sink her teeth deep into the character. In fact, she is also training in acting to better her craft.”

The upcoming film will be directed by Mitakshara Kumar, who has assisted in critically acclaimed films like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Kumar is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi.

