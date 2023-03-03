Shehnaaz Gill, Gautam Gulati and many more Bigg Boss contestants who got a chance to star in Salman Khan’s films

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for past many years, and when he likes someone, the superstar promises the contestant to work with him or her. So, today, let’s look at the list of BB contestants who got a chance to star in Salman Khan’s films.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 20:33
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI :Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for past many years, and when he likes someone, the superstar promises the contestant to work with him or her. He has already given roles to many Bigg Boss contestants in his movies.

So, today, let’s look at the list of BB contestants who got a chance to star in Salman Khan’s films.

Shehnaaz Gill

Let’s start the list with the recent one. Shehnaaz Gill, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13, will be seen in Salman Khan’s next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is slated to release on Eid this year, and it will mark Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut.

Also Read: Billi Billi Song: Netizens feel Shehnaaz Gill steals the show even with just a small appearance, “She's the center of attraction”

Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati won Bigg Boss season 8. The actor was seen as one of the villains in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan, who is currently not a part of the entertainment industry, was a part of Bigg Boss season 6, and Salman Khan gave her a pivotal role in Jai Ho.

Ashmit Patel

Ameesha Patel’s brother, Ashmit Patel, was seen in Bigg Boss season 4. The actor also played a pivotal role in Jai Ho.

Santosh Shukla

Santosh Shukla was a part of Bigg Boss 6, and just like Sana and Ashmit, he was also seen in Jai Ho. Clearly, Jai Ho had many Bigg Boss contestants.  

Armaan Kohli

Armaan Kohli was seen in Bigg Boss season 7. Well, Salman Khan gave him a chance in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, but it didn’t give his career any boost.

Also Read: Salman Khan was the first choice for these movies which went to other actors

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shehnaaz Gill Gautam Gulati Salman Khan Bigg Boss Sana Khan Ashmit Patel Santosh Shukla Armaan Kohli Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 20:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu takes Akshara's name; Manjiri stops her
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Aman Jaiswal opens up about his heroic role saying “It’s challenging for me but I’m loving it”
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.The show earlier starred...
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun
MUMBAI:No doubt one of the most loved movies of Bollywood industry is Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the movie which had Salman...
Exclusive! “I don’t believe in stereotyping, and I have gotten offers of playing the positive roles of brothers or friends, but I never found anything new that I could learn or explore”, Yogendra Vikram Singh talks about joining Meet, and his character
MUMBAI :Yogendra Vikram Singh who is one of the most popular and admired actors in the entertainment industry, he has...
Exclusive! Simran, Suraj Sharma and Rahul Chittella to grace The Kapil Sharma Show
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
Recent Stories
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Latest Video

Related Stories
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Siddharth
“The dance step may not suit everyone but as far as the audience are enjoying that is more important” Siddharth Nigam on trolling comments for the song Naiyo Lagda
Arjun Manhas says, “I want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj” – Exclusive
Arjun Manhas says, “I want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj” – Exclusive
Huma Qureshi
"Its a Fashion disaster, please fire your stylist" netizens on Huma Qureshi's dressing
Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters
Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters
AR RAHMAN
A.R. Rahmaan opens up about his Oscar Speech; reminisces on his Awards at the 81st Oscars