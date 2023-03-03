Shehnaaz Gill, Gautam Gulati and more Bigg Boss contestants who got a chance to star in Salman Khan’s films

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for the past many years, and when he likes someone, the superstar promises the contestant that he will work with him or her. So, today, let’s look at the list of BB contestants who got a chance to star in Salman Khan’s films...
Salman Khan

MUMBAI :Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for the past many years, and when he likes someone, the superstar promises the contestant that he will work with him or her. He has already given roles to many Bigg Boss contestants in his movies.

So, today, let’s look at the list of BB contestants who got a chance to star in Salman Khan’s films...

Shehnaaz Gill

Let’s start the list with the recent one. Shehnaaz Gill, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13, will be seen in Salman Khan’s next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is slated to release on Eid this year, and it will mark Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut.

Also Read: Billi Billi Song: Netizens feel Shehnaaz Gill steals the show even with just a small appearance, “She's the center of attraction”

Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati won Bigg Boss season 8. The actor was seen as one of the villains in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan, who is currently not a part of the entertainment industry, was a part of Bigg Boss season 6, and Salman Khan gave her a pivotal role in Jai Ho.

Ashmit Patel

Ameesha Patel’s brother, Ashmit Patel, was seen in Bigg Boss season 4. The actor also played a pivotal role in Jai Ho.

Santosh Shukla

Santosh Shukla was a part of Bigg Boss 6, and just like Sana and Ashmit, he was also seen in Jai Ho. Clearly, Jai Ho had many Bigg Boss contestants.  

Armaan Kohli

Armaan Kohli was seen in Bigg Boss season 7. Well, Salman Khan gave him a chance in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, but it didn’t give his career any boost.

Also Read: Salman Khan was the first choice for these movies which went to other actors

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

