Is Shehnaz Gill more popular than Pooja Hegde? Read more

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie of Salman Khan title Kisi Ka bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is the current talk of the town and the movie is indeed one of the much awaited movies of the Year 2023. The fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie and to see the actor Salman Khan in a never seen before avatar

The teaser of the movie has got a big thumbs up from the from the fans and the first song too, today finally the second song of the movie titled Billi Billi was out and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering the love towards Salman Khan and all the other actors.

Well apart from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, a name which is grabbing the attention of the fans is Shehnaz Gill, we can see many comments which are praising the actress all over the internets. The fans of the actress are appreciating the look and the dance of her, in fact we can see less of comments and appreciation for Pooja Hegde and others than Shehnaz Gill

Yes you heard right Pooja Hegde being the Leading lady of the movie and the song more appreciation comments are for Shehnaz Gill. Well no doubt ever since there were news of actress Shehnaz Gill been the part of the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki jaan, the fans were looking forward to the actress in the movie.

Well can we say that Shehnaz Gill is more popular than Pooja Hegde, who is the Leading lady of the song and the movie. What are your views on the glimpses of the actress in the song and do you think she is more popular than Pooja Hegde, do let us know in the commen section below.

