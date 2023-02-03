Shehzada, Ankur Rathee, The Tashkent Files, Thappad, Taish, Four More Shots Please, Made in Heaven, Undekhi, Movie News, TellyChakkar

Ankur Rathee was last seen on the big screen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada in which he played a pivotal role. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ankur and spoke to him about the response he has received for the film, the genre and roles he wants to do, and more...
MUMBAIAnkur Rathee has left a mark with his performances in movies and web series like The Tashkent Files, Thappad, Taish, Four More Shots Please, Made in Heaven, Undekhi, and more. He was last seen on the big screen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada in which he played a pivotal role.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ankur and spoke to him about the response he has received for the film, the genre and roles he wants to do, and more...

What response did you receive from your fans for your performance in Shehzada?

I think people were pleasantly surprised to see me in a very comedic role. My fans are used to seeing me as the flirtatious intern in Four More Shots or the very serious son in Undekhi or a serious brother in Thappad, they have never seen me goofy and silly on screen. A lot of my fans follow me on Instagram and see me on social media, and they know that I am a goofy person, but they haven’t got to see me in a goofy character and they finally got to see that. Also, I am getting a really good feedback about my monologue in the film; a lot of people have said that the scene really caught them by surprise because the way they have created my character Raj, you don’t expect him to have this very genuine authentic change. People have really enjoyed the way I have performed that scene, so I am really grateful for that kind of praise.

As you said that your fans have loved your goofy side, so as an actor what genre of films and roles do you look forward to doing?

I enjoy every type of film, I am a cinema lover and I watch every genre. But, in terms of my career, I think I have now started to move a little bit more towards a romantic-comedy space. My next job, I want to do something in the romantic-comedy space.

So, do you have anything planned in the romantic-comedy space?

I think so, but I can’t talk about it. However, I think you will see something soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

