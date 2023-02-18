Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer takes a slow start, collects much less than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

MUMBAI :In 2022, while many big films starring big stars were becoming disasters at the box office, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gave some hope to Bollywood as the film became a super hit at the box office. Now, all eyes were on Kartik’s Shehzada which was released yesterday.

Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and of course comparisons were supposed to happen. While the Telugu movie also had a very run-of-the-mill kind of concept, Allu Arjun’s swag and music had done wonders for it. In Shehzada, Kartik has performed well, but the movie isn’t entertaining.

As per early reports, the film on its day one has collected Rs. 7 crore at the box office which is quite low looking at the pre-release buzz. Shehzada has actually collected half of what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had collected on its day 1.

Shehzada needs a miraculous jump at the box office today and tomorrow to get some decent numbers on its first weekend. However, let’s see if there will be a big jump or not as the reviews of the film are mixed, and even the audience has given a mixed response to the movie.

Meanwhile, according to early estimates, on its fourth Friday, Pathaan has collected Rs. 2.50 crore at the box office, taking the till date total to Rs. 508.35 crore.

Talking about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the movie in India has collected Rs. 9 crore on day one as per early estimates. Well, the margin between Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Shehzada is not much, but with both films getting a mixed response, let’s wait and watch which one will do better at the box office over the weekend.

