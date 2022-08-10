Shehzada box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer shows no big jump over the weekend

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada had a good pre-release buzz, but it was a risky factor at the box office as we all know that moviegoers aren’t keen on watching remakes. The movie received mixed reviews and it was compared to the original Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

On its day 1, Shehzada started on a low note and collected Rs. 6 crore. There was not much growth on Saturday and it collected Rs. 6.65 crore on day 2. As per early estimates, the movie on Sunday collected Rs. 7.30 crore, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 19.95 crore.

Well, the collection is quite low as Shehzada is a movie mounted on a huge scale. After such a low weekend, we can’t expect the movie to be more stable at the box office on weekdays.

If we compare the collection of Shehzada with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, then the former is quite behind. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had collected Rs. 55.96 crore in its first weekend, and looking at the collection of Shehzada it looks like the film’s lifetime collection might not even beat the weekend collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Meanwhile, Pathaan was very stable at the box office even in its fourth weekend and collected around Rs. 9.85 crore, taking the total of 26 days to Rs. 515.70 crore which is quite good.

The Hollywood release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has also received a very lukewarm response at the box office. In three days, the movie has collected around Rs. 25 crore which is not that great, as Marvel movies have got a much better response in India earlier.

