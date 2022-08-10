Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test

MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada was one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer had received a decent response, but the songs failed to create a good pre-release buzz. Kartik and Kriti promoted the film very well, and irrespective of the reviews, it was expected that the movie might get a good opening at the box office.

However, the movie took a very low start and just collected Rs. 6 crore on day 1. Shehzada showed no big jump over the weekend and in three days collected Rs. 20.20 crore at the box office. Well, it was expected that the movie would show a drop on Monday, and that has happened.

On Monday, the movie collected Rs. 2.25 crore taking the four-day total to Rs. 22.45 crore. Well, the verdict of Shehzada is out and unfortunately it’s a flop.

The collection of Shehzada proves that the audience is not keen on watching a remake. In 2022 also, the remakes had failed to make a mark at the box office apart from Drishyam 2, and now, 2023 has also started on a low note for a remake.

We already have many remakes that are planned to release this year. It will be interesting to see what response those films will get. Meanwhile, for now it looks like Shehzada’s lifetime collection might be less than the weekend collection of Kartik Aaryan’s last theatrical release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

