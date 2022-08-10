Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test

Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon has received a very low response at the box office. After a low weekend, the film has failed the Monday test as well.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 15:03
movie_image: 
Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test

MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada was one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer had received a decent response, but the songs failed to create a good pre-release buzz. Kartik and Kriti promoted the film very well, and irrespective of the reviews, it was expected that the movie might get a good opening at the box office.

However, the movie took a very low start and just collected Rs. 6 crore on day 1. Shehzada showed no big jump over the weekend and in three days collected Rs. 20.20 crore at the box office. Well, it was expected that the movie would show a drop on Monday, and that has happened.

Also Read:  What went wrong with Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada?

On Monday, the movie collected Rs. 2.25 crore taking the four-day total to Rs. 22.45 crore. Well, the verdict of Shehzada is out and unfortunately it’s a flop.

The collection of Shehzada proves that the audience is not keen on watching a remake. In 2022 also, the remakes had failed to make a mark at the box office apart from Drishyam 2, and now, 2023 has also started on a low note for a remake.

We already have many remakes that are planned to release this year. It will be interesting to see what response those films will get. Meanwhile, for now it looks like Shehzada’s lifetime collection might be less than the weekend collection of Kartik Aaryan’s last theatrical release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Also Read:Kriti Sanon: A talented actress getting wasted in box office disasters

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shehzada Kartik Aaryan Kriti Sanon Manisha Koirala Allu Arjun Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Pooja Hegde Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 15:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Actor Gagan Anand all set to enter Sandiip Sickand’s Lag Jaa Gale on Zee TV!
MUMBAI :  Lag Ja Gale, produced by SOL Productions PVT Ltd. & Sandiip Films will showcase the story of an unlikely...
Spoiler Alert! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni: Ravi will forcefully marry Pratiksha at gunpoint
MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI :Actress Tripta Parashar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, we...
“So sad he does not have money to buy clothes” netizens trolls Aryan Khan on this latest video
MUMBAI :Over the time with his public appearance and his amazing looks Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shahrukh Khan and...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Dilpreet tells Veer about Khushwant, Amrita gets arrested
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
“So sad he does not have money to buy clothes” netizens trolls Aryan Khan on this latest video
“So sad he does not have money to buy clothes” netizens trolls Aryan Khan on this latest video
These unseen childhood pictures of Parineeti Chopra with her family are too cute to handle
These unseen childhood pictures of Parineeti Chopra with her family are too cute to handle
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal`
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?
Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?
“Isko bhi iski Mummy ki tarah Lagta rahata Hai” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan for this latest video
“Isko bhi iski Mummy ki tarah Lagta rehta Hai,” say netizen as they troll Nysa Devgan on this latest video