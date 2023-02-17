Shehzada receives mixed reviews, Kiara Advani’s pictures with her parents from her wedding go viral, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

From Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada getting mixed reviews to Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures with her parents going viral on social media, here are all the trending entertainment news of the day.
Shehzada receives mixed reviews, Kiara Advani's pictures with her parents from wedding go viral and more; here are all the trend

MUMBAI :It’s Friday, and we are sure many of you might be in the weekend mood already. You might have missed an important update or news from the entertainment world. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round-up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today. 

Below is the trending entertainment news...

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada received mixed reviews 

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada has hit the big screens today. The movie is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and it has received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. 

Also Read:  Shehzada movie review: Kartik Aaryan shines in this not-so-great remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Kiara Advani’s pictures with her parents from the wedding go viral 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married last week, but still every day a couple of pictures from their wedding make it to social media. Today, pictures of Kiara with her parents have gone viral on social media, and she is looking stunning in them. 

Netizens feel Swara Bhasker is pregnant 

Swara Bhasker yesterday announced that she has got married to Fahad Ahmad. A video of the couple posing for the paparazzi has made it to social media and netizens feel that the actress is pregnant. 

Also Read: Swara Bhasker poses with her husband Fahad Ahmad; netizens speculate, “I think she is pregnant”

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s The Night Manager impresses netizens 

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s The Night Manager has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar today. It marks the web series debut of both the actors and netizens are very impressed with the series. 

Shahid Kapoor surprises fans as he visits the screening of Jab We Met 

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met was re-released during Valentine’s Day week, and last night, Shahid surprised his fans and visited the theatre where the film was being shown. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of the same. 

