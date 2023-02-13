Before Shehzada releases, here's a look at how much Kartik Aaryan's last few films collected at the box office

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is all set to hit the big screens on 17th February 2023. So, before the movie releases, let’s have a look at the box office collection of Kartik Aaryan’s last few releases…
Before Shehzada releases, here's a look at how much Kartik Aaryan's last few films collected at the box office

MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is all set to hit the big screens on 17th February 2023. The movie was earlier slated to release on 10th Feb, but the makers postponed the release because of Pathaan. Shehzada is a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role.

The trailer and the songs of Shezada have received a decent response. So, before the movie releases, let’s have a look at the box office collection of Kartik Aaryan’s last few releases…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the biggest hits of 2022. While many biggies became a flop at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got the audiences back to the theatres, and collected Rs. 185.92 crore.

Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal was a flop at the box office. The movie had collected Rs. 34.99 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh was a hit at the box office. The movie, which was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, collected Rs. 86.89 crore. It was a super hit at the box office.

Luka Chuppi

Before Shehzada, Kartik and Kriti had teamed up for Luka Chuppi. The movie was a super hit at the box office with the collection of Rs. 94.75 crore.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety gave Kartik Aaryan’s career a boost. The film which a super hit at the box office and collected Rs. 108.95 crore.

Well, from his last five releases, only one film flopped at the box office. So, now it will be interesting to see how much Shehzada will collect at the ticket windows.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

