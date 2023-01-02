Shehzada, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and more; get ready for a roller coaster of remakes this year

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and more; here’s a list of all the remakes that Bollywood is going to offer this year.
MUMBAI :In 2022, we got to see many remakes like Looop Lapeta, Jersey, Nikamma, Forensic, HIT: The First Case, Good Luck Jerry, Laal Singh Chaddha, Dobaaraa, Vikram Vedha, Mili, Drishyam 2, Blurr, and Cirkus. While some were released in theatres, some got an OTT release, and most of the films failed to impress the audiences and failed to make a mark at the box office. 
 
But now, in 2023 also we will get to watch many remakes. It is going to be a roller coaster of remakes this year. Check out the list below...
 
Shehzada (17th Feb)

The first remake to be released this year is Shehzada. The movie, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is a remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
 
Also Read:  Much before the release of Shehzada the South version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on YouTube on this date
 
Selfiee (24th Feb)

Just after Shehzada, we have Selfiee lined up which is also a remake. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. 
 
Bholaa (30th March)


Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. The original movie starred Karthik in the lead role, and received a great response. 
 
Gumraah (7th April)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur have teamed up for a movie titled Gumraah. It is the remake of the Tamil film Thadam. 
 
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (21st April)

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Tamil film Veeram. The movie is slated to release on Eid this year. 
 
Also Read:  Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill hits a milestone
 
Yaariyan 2 (20th October)

Malayalam film Bangalore Days is being remade as Yaariyan 2. The movie stars Meezan Jafri, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Pearl V Puri.
 
Soorarai Pottru remake

Apart from Selfiee, Akshay Kumar also has one more remake lined up which is the remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. There were reports that the movie might get an OTT release, but there’s no official announcement about it. 
 
Are you excited to watch these remakes? Let us know in the comments below...
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 03:15

