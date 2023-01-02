Shehzada, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and more; get ready for a roller coaster of remakes this year

MUMBAI :In 2022, we got to see many remakes like Looop Lapeta, Jersey, Nikamma, Forensic, HIT: The First Case, Good Luck Jerry, Laal Singh Chaddha, Dobaaraa, Vikram Vedha, Mili, Drishyam 2, Blurr, and Cirkus. While some were released in theatres, some got an OTT release, and most of the films failed to impress the audiences and failed to make a mark at the box office.



But now, in 2023 also we will get to watch many remakes. It is going to be a roller coaster of remakes this year. Check out the list below...



Shehzada (17th Feb)

The first remake to be released this year is Shehzada. The movie, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is a remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.



Selfiee (24th Feb)

Just after Shehzada, we have Selfiee lined up which is also a remake. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License.



Bholaa (30th March)