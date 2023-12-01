Shehzada trailer! This Kartik Aaryan starrer is a complete mass masala entertainer

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Kartik Aaryan Shehzada has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making, over the time we have seen some amazing BTS pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet which were indeed increasing the excitement level of the fans.

Today finally the trailer of the movie is out and the trailer was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast and the director of the movie.

About Trailer

No doubt we won't be wrong in saying that the trailer definitely has the mass appeal and it is a complete masala family entertainer. From the trailer we can see the actor Kartik Aryan in a never seen before Avatar and he will be seen doing action for the very first time, on the other hand we see actress Kriti Sanon once again in a never seen before avatar because she will be seen playing a glamourous character for the first time. She is indeed looking superemly hot and other ators like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav were also seen in the trailer and were looking very Promising. The trailer speaks about the story line which says about a son of the family who is returning to his Palace who was kept away for a loong period.

Expectation from the movie

No doubt we are going to see the actor Karthik Aaryan in a never seen before action avatar the action sequences which are shown in the trailer promises that the movie will be high on action. On the other hand Kriti Sanon is looking supremely hot the chemistry between Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan is already the talk of the town and we would love to see their chemistry once again after the movie Lukka Chuppi. Also the the one liners coming from the side of Kartik Aaryan arecalready getting love and it will be a treat to watch talents like Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in the movie. The BGM and the songs which are playing throughout trailer definitely promises that the song will be chartbusters and the BGM will definitely enhance the movie viewing experience.

Castcof the movie

The movie which is directed by Rohit Dhawan also has Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala along with the main cast of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and it is all set to hit the big screens on 10th February 2023.

