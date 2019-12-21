Shekhar hopes to release non-film song with Vishal someday

MUMBAI: The singer-composer duo of Vishal and Shekhar has been delivering hits in Bollywood for two decades now. Shekhar Ravjiani says hopefully he, along with Vishal Dadlani, will also come out will non-film work someday.



The two have been behind lilting hits such as "Suno na", "Hairat", "Tu meri" and "Chammak challo", among numerous other numbers. They have ventured beyond Bollywood individually, too, but never as a duo.



Asked about doing a non-film song together, Shekhar told IANS: "Plans have been on since the last 20 years. Hopefully, someday it will happen."



But he is happy that as a duo, they have been able to explore different genres in Bollywood.



"There is no difficult genre. The thing is over the last 20 years, we have been making more than 450 songs. There is not a single genre that we have left out. We kind of discover new genres. There are genres that we have actually tried for the first time which have become genres. We experiment a lot and a lot of people love our music, look up to our music. We are happy that sometimes we create new genres," said Shekhar, who had recently sung a track titled "Adhyashakti". It was an interpretation of a song that is traditionally sung in praise of Goddess Ambe Maa.



He also likes to go on multi-city tours with the same team.



"What I like the most about multi-city tours is that you have the same group of people -- whether it is the organiser or your team that travels together -- spends a lot of time together. There are after-parties, people who hang out backstage. You see the same faces, you have the same kind of love and energy before and after the show. That is something very special," said Shekhar.



Vishal-Shekhar are currently on a multi-city tour as part of Imperial Blue Superhit Nights Season 6. After performing in Jaipur last weekend, they will head to other Indian cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad in the coming weeks. The Season 6 of the musical tour has different musicians accompanied by a comedian to each of the city.



Joining them on their tour is popular comedian Sunil Grover.



"I am a fan of Sunil Grover. I am happy that Vishal and I get to witness his stand-up comedy. He is a phenomenal actor. I think the collaboration of comedy and music has never happened before. I am really excited about that," said Shekhar

Source: IANS