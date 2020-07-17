Shekhar Kapur and writer Apurva Asrani blast R Balki For Saying, ‘Find Me A Better Actor Than Alia Bhatt Or Ranbir Kapoor’; give Balki a list of actors

MUMBAI : Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left a void for one and all. His death has sparked serious debate on Nepotism in Bollywood wherein Bollywood actors, filmmakers and critics are seen giving their opinion on the same. The latest to join the bandwagon is director R Balki who made an astonishing statement while favouring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for their talent. Shutting people fueling nepotism debate, the Ki Aur Ka director R Balki had said, ‘find me a better Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’ in an interview to Hindustan Times.

Now, writer Apurva Asrani gave a befitting reply to R Balki and penned a list of names of actors and said if Balki looked beyond a-lister families there are many. He Tweeted, “Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren't the only good actors.”

His another Tweet read, “Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Amit Sadh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rasika Dugal, Swara Bhaskar, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Manav Kaul, Nawazuddin, Jeetu. My god, I could go on & on about the wonderful talents we have. Stop fussing over the same 3-4 names now!”

Not only Asrani, but renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also reacted to the same and said, “Have huge respect for you, Balki. But I just saw Kai Po Che again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each @filmfare.”

While speaking to Hindustan Times, R Balki said, “The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors.”

