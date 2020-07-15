Shekhar Kapur: Dangerous to start filming in close interiors

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur feels it's risky to resume shooting or dubbing in close interior spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Kapur took to Twitter and praised the stars for showing courage to publicly open up about contracting Covid-19. Along with it, he also emphasised on how dangerous is to start work in close interior spaces.

(Also read: Shekhar Kapur mulls legal action against the makers of 'Mr India' remake )

"As we pray for the recovery of our beloved stars, lets admire their courage in declaring that have symptoms of #Covid_19 How many are not telling the world? Proves its dangerous to start filming/dubbing in close interior spaces. Studios will just become huge sources of infection," he tweeted.

Kapur's tweet comes in the wake of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Abhishek was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai a couple of days ago. He was recording for his web series "Breathe: Into The Shadows".

(Also read: Did you know? Shekhar Kapur spoke to Heath Ledger hours before his death)