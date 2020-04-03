Shekhar Suman OPENS UP on the loss of his son Aayush

MUMBAI: Shekhar Suman is an eminent film and TV actor. He has been part of many shows and Dekh Bhai Dekh is one of them.

Well, as we know, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown, people are locked up in their houses and to entertain them, 90s hit show shows like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh are being re-run on National TV. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, when the veteran actor was asked if he is excited about the same, he said, “It was an iconic show in all manners and I was elated when I came to know that it's being re-telecast. When Ramayan went on air, people were asking me on Twitter and calls that why not Dekh Bhai Dekh.

He added, “In terms of recall value, Dekh Bhai Dekh is the first one to come in anyone’s mind in terms of sitcoms. I am more than happy with the fact that the current generation will get to watch it.”

In the same interview, he also revealed why DBD remains the closest to his heart. He said, “This show is also close to me because my elder son Aayush had fallen terminally ill post which we lost him. And incidentally, his birth anniversary is tomorrow. I was absolutely in shambles and felt destroyed. I didn't want to act any further. But, as I said, I had very less money and the hospital bills were so high that I had no other option.”

He continued, “Also, my younger son Adhyayan was just born around that time. It was really tough as despite going through a personal upheaval, I still had to make people laugh. I died a thousand deaths every time. Then there were times when Aayush used to feel very sad and I used to take him to Dekh Bhai Dekh sets. He used to watch his father act and laugh and clap. I even remember celebrating my 32nd birthday on the sets of DBD. I still have those pictures and videos with me. Those are very emotional moments for me. After Utsav, which was my first film- DBD remains the closest to my heart.”

