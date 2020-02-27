Shemaroo MarathiBana to air famous Marathi movies on the occasion of Marathi Language Day

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Marathi Language Day, the recently launched Marathi movie channel, Shemaroo MarathiBana will air popular Marathi movies like Chhatrapati Shasan, Por Bazaar , Bakula Namdev Ghotale, Ramchandra Purushottam Joshi, Asa Mi Tasa Mi and many more. The channel which promises to provide wholesome entertainment to the Marathi audiences, has a unique line-up of movies for every occasion. Along with airing popular Marathi movies, the audience will also be treated with Marathi movie songs.

Marathi-speaking audiences celebrate the Marathi Language Day and honour the rich history and literature associated with it. Shemaroo MarathiBana, a name which resonates the Marathi Pride, has been living up to its name by airing different set of movies for different occasions specially curated for its Marathi speaking viewers. The channel recently aired the World Television Premiere of Chhatrapati Shasan starring Santosh Juvekar, Makrand Deshpande and Kishore Kadam on the auspicious occasion of Shiv Jayanti. After receiving a great audience response for the movie, Shemaroo MarathiBana has decided to air the movie once again on the occasion of Marathi Language Day.

A complete family entertainment Marathi movie channel, caters to audiences across age groups and has till now aired popular Marathi movies like Photocopy, Jugaad, Uchla Re Uchla, Strugglers and many more entertaining movies. The movie line-up on Marathi Language Day will start with Ramchandra Purushottam Joshi at 8AM, Bakula Namdeo Ghotale at 10AM, Por Bazaar at 12.30PM, Navra Majhya Muthit Ga at 2.20PM, Maza Algaar at 4.50PM followed by Chhatrapati Shasan at 7:00 PM and Asa Mi Tasa Mi at 9.10 PM. Shemaroo MarathiBana is available on DD Free Dish and all leading cable and DTH platforms.