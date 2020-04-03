Shemaroo MarathiBana celebrates the spirit of love with World Television Premiere of the movie Lagna Mubarak

MUMBAI: April 3, 2020: Shemaroo MarathiBana, the recently launched Marathi movie channel from Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd is all set to bring the World Television Premiere of the romantic drama – Lagna Mubarak. With limited options for entertainment available on television in the given scenario, the movie premiere comes at a time when the audience can sit at home and watch the romance between Shiva and Sara unfolding with their family. The movie will premiere on April 5 at 12:00 PM and 7:00 PM respectively on Shemaroo MarathiBana.

The movie narrates a love story of an ardent follower of Shivaji Maharaj, Shiva who falls in love with a Muslim girl Sara. This innocent, first-time romance meets with a series of obstacles and complexities while they are trying to maintain their relationship. The story depicts the communal harmony between Hindu and Muslim community. This quintessential love story, directed by Mukesh Mistry features lead actors from the Marathi movie industry - Prarthana Behere, Siddhant Mooley, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanskruti Balgude, Mahesh Manjrekar, amongst others.

Commenting on World Television Premiere of the movie, Prarthana Behere said, “Lagna Mubarak has been a beautiful movie and shooting it has been a wonderful experience with the amazing starcast and the brilliant story line. Shemaroo MarathiBana will be airing the World Television Premiere of Lagna Mubarak on the 5th of April and I urge all my fans to book that date with me virtually while they sit back and enjoy watching me play the character of a strong woman who stands her ground to stay with the one she loves against all odds. I am sure my fans will enjoy the movie as much as I enjoyed filming it and in times of staying home and staying safe this will be the best dose of entertainment for all.”

Commenting on the premiere Sanjay Jadhav – “I am excited about the World Television Premiere of my movie Lagna Mubarak on Shemaroo MarathiBana and the Marathi audiences can now enjoy the extra dose of entertainment in the middle of the lockdown and self-quarantining.”

Shemaroo MarathiBana was launched with the sole aim to entertain Marathi speaking audience by offering high-quality Marathi movies/plays across Maharashtra and Goa. The channel has a line-up of specially curated Marathi content for its audience. The coming few days will see movies such as 7 Roshan Villa, Lathi, Kumari Gangubai NonMatric, Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar, to name a few. Furthermore, the channel aims to provide wholesome entertainment by bringing movies of their favourite Marathi stars - Sonali Khare, Tejaswini Pandit, Savita Malpekar, Pradeep Velankar, Nagesh Bhonsle, Sachin Khedekar, amongst others.