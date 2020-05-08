Sherlyn Chopra reveals the code word used in the industry for casting couch

MUMBAI: A while ago, the #MeToo movement revealed several cases of inappropriate behavior, sexual misconduct, as well as casting couch experiences. From television stars such as Rashami Desai, to Bollywood celebs like Vidya Balan, many opened up about their horrific casting couch experiences during their initial days.

Sherlyn Chopra, in a recent interview, opened up about being approached to compromise by filmmakers when she was new to this industry. She said that she was clueless earlier but later realized ‘dinner’ actually meant compromise.

In an interaction with Koimoi, the actress said that initially, she would often approach filmmakers hoping that they would see the potential in her. 'I would go to them with my portfolio and they would be like "Achcha okay, theek hai, hum milte hai dinner par." And I would be like, "When should I come for dinner?" and they would tell me to come at 11 or 12 in the night. And I used to be clueless about it that time,' she said. She later realized that by dinner, that’s not what they had in mind. They meant something else altogether.

For them, dinner means compromise. So when this happened four to five times, she realized what was happening.

Sherlyn then said that she found a way to politely decline. 'Then I decided mujhe dinner hi nahi karna. Then I would tell to the ones who approached me with that code word, "me dinner nahi karti hoon, mera diet chal raha hai. Aap breakfast par bulalo, lunch par bulalo.’" And they would never ever revert back to me.'

Credits: SpotboyE