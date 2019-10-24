Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra shares his look from the film

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi, is currently busy prepping up for his next film, Shershaah.

Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army. The film is directed by famous Tamil actor Vishnu Varadhan. In the month of May 2019, Sidharth had announced this news of Shershah on his social media account. And now, the actor has shared a look of him as Captain Vikram Batra on his Insta story. The actor is seen dressed in a military camouflage uniform. His face is covered with the protective gear. He has captioned the story with an action giphy. Captain Vikram Batra is an Indian Army captain who was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery in the 1999 Kargil War. He reportedly led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history.with a gun in his hand.

Take a look below: