News

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra shares his look from the film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Oct 2019 10:00 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi, is currently busy prepping up for his next film, Shershaah.

Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army. The film is directed by famous Tamil actor Vishnu Varadhan. In the month of May 2019, Sidharth had announced this news of Shershah on his social media account. And now, the actor has shared a look of him as Captain Vikram Batra on his Insta story. The actor is seen dressed in a military camouflage uniform. His face is covered with the protective gear. He has captioned the story with an action giphy. Captain Vikram Batra is an Indian Army captain who was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery in the 1999 Kargil War. He reportedly led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history.with a gun in his hand.

Take a look below: 

Tags > Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra,

Add new comment

Related Video

Latest

Recent Video
24 Oct 2019 07:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikas Gupta’s heartfelt message for lt. Danish Zehen
Vikas Gupta’s heartfelt message for lt. Danish... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at a song launch

Celebs at a song launch
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Shaminn
Shaminn
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Gaurav Chopra
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

past seven days