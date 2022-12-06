Shibani Dandekar 'proud of her guy' Farhan as he makes Hollywood debut with 'Ms Marvel'

Actress Shibani Dandekar says she is extremely proud of her husband and actor Farhan Akhtar, who has made his Hollywood debut with 'Ms Marvel'.

shibani

MUMBAI : Actress Shibani Dandekar says she is extremely proud of her husband and actor Farhan Akhtar, who has made his Hollywood debut with 'Ms Marvel'.

Shibani on Instagram story expressed her excitement about Farhan's role in the show and wrote: "Can't wait for this. So proud of my guy."

She also posted a teaser of the project that shared the first look of Farhan.

In the teaser, Farhan is seen sporting mid-shoulder level hair and a full-grown beard. His character is seen giving wisdom to Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan.

"What you seek is seeking you," Farhan is seen telling Kamala Khan.

"What you seek is seeking you! Ms Marvel, an original series from Marvel Studios is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English," she captioned the post.

'Ms Marvel' is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It marks the debut of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a.k.a. the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also a part of the show.

SOURCE : IANS 
 

