Shikara: An Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits Movie Review

MUMBAI: An untold story of Kashmiri Pandits, Shikara is bound to take you down the memory lane if you are a Kashmiri Pandit, who has either grown up listening to the stories of the brutality against Kashmiri Pandits or have either been a part brutality itself.

The movie is all about reliving the history itself with a flavour of romance and drama to it. Produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra who has given us movies like 3 Idiots, P.K. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, to name a few, seem to have to his research of keeping the Kashmiri flavour entact.

Set against the backdrop of the striking valley of Kashmir, Shikara talks about the dreadful exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland in the 90s, thirty years after the actual events took place.

The story revolves around a Kashmiri couple Shiv Kumar Dhar aka Aadil Khan and Shanti Dhar aka Sadia who fall in love, get married and just like a normal couple plan a beautiful future together in their Shikara; their home as they name it. Their life goes downhill when Shiv’s dear friend Laatif loses his father and turns into a terrorist. They have to leave their home and run to India as house are burned, Kashmiri Pandits are killed viciously, and all that the people facing this could do is leave their homes and refuge in camps for the longest time possible.

The historical drama will keep you gripped to your seats, as its well written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rahul Pandita and Abhijit Joshi. The first half of the movie is quite intense and is well depicted as it shows the struggles of Shiv and Shanti, where as the second half is a little slow and it revolves around Shiv-Shanti struggling to get back to their homes in Kashmir and out of nowhere they get to know of Shanti’s illness.

The makers have managed to strike a balance between both the parts and the movie will not let you get bored for even a second.

Music plays an important part in the film. Composed by Sandesh Shandilya, Abhay Sopori, Rohit Kulkami, A.R. Rahman and Qutub-E-Kripa, each song is beautifully written and some of it has an authentic kashmiri touch to it.

The makers indeed have struggled hard to get the perfect cast in place and have managed to train them in the short time they had. Adil and Sadia being newcomers and non-actors have done a pretty decent job, but kudos to Sadia who portrayed emotions skillfully.

We would like to applaud the team of Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Shikara for creating this image of a 30 year old incident beautifully, and also keeping the authenticity of the culture and its heritage intact.

TellyChakkar and team would rate Shikara 3.5 stars out of 5.