Shilpa dances with hubby, as she bids adieu to Lord Ganesh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Sep 2019 02:42 PM

Actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra and her family bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh with pomp and splendour. They took to the streets to dance at Ganesh visarjan.

Shilpa, her husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan danced like crazy during visarjan ceremony on Tuesday. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty cheered them on.

Earlier today, Shilpa shared a video of herself performing Ganesh aarti. "The energy is inexplicable while performing an aarti. Love how the vibe all around becomes so positive," she wrote.

Shilpa, who looked stunning in a pink saree, was clearly in a festive mood all through the day. Like last year, Shilpa had an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi this year too.

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty welcomed Lord Ganesh in an Instagram post. "The remover of obstacles and Lord of success... May He bestow us all with His blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi," she wrote.

This is Shilpa's 10th year of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home after marriage.

(Source: IANS) 

