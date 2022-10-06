Shilpa fulfils dream of 'DID L'il Masters' contestant

Actress Shilpa Shetty will be seen gracing the show 'DID L'il Masters' along with her 'Nikamma' co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 17:42
movie_image: 
shilpa

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty will be seen gracing the show 'DID L'il Masters' along with her 'Nikamma' co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

The Bollywood diva fulfilled the dream of a contestant named Sagar, who wanted to buy a brand-new saree for his mother as she had never worn a fresh saree in her life.

In a bid to help the contestant achieve his lifelong dream, she brought a wonderful saree for his mom. That's not it, she also praised Sonali Bendre for taking full responsibility for Sagar and for taking care of him just like her own child.

Shilpa said: "The way Sonali has taken care of this child, I think it is very beautiful. It is not very easy to take full responsibility for a person and to follow it with your whole heart. I would like to applaud Sonali for this. I have been following the show closely and I know that Sagar has always wanted to buy a new saree for his mom and today I would like to help him fulfil this wish.

"I have brought a brand-new saree for Sagar's mom, and I would love to give it to him today."

After this special gesture by Shilpa, Sagar went on to mention how his mom has always worn a second-hand saree given to her by other people. He happily exclaimed that this will be the first new saree that his mom will be wearing.

'DID L'il Masters' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE : IANS 

Shilpa Shetty Nikamma Abhimanyu Dassani Shirley Setia DID L'il Masters TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 17:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dangerous! Aarohi turns vengeful against Abhimanyu, makes her way to Birla house
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Shilpa fulfils dream of 'DID L'il Masters' contestant
MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty will be seen gracing the show 'DID L'il Masters' along with her 'Nikamma' co-stars...
EXCLUSIVE! Swati Rajput opens up on Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar going off-air, shares her bond with Ankit Siwach, says, it is fun to be around him
MUMBAI: Swati Rajput is currently seen playing the role of Diya Mathur in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Jhuki...
OMG! Mithali Raj was APPREHENSIVE about Taapsee Pannu playing the role of a cricketer in Shabaash Mithu
MUMBAI: Mithali Raj has a huge fan following. Her contribution to the field of cricket is immense. With her hard work...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Barkha’s evil plans, wants to remove Anupama from the Kapadia empire
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Amazing! Urvashi Dholakia to do Tandav in the upcoming track of Naagin 6
Mumbai:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
shilpa
Shilpa fulfils dream of 'DID L'il Masters' contestant
Latest Video