Shilpa Shetty flaunts 'rockstar vibes' in Maldives

24 Feb 2021 06:31 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying a cosy vacation with husband Raj Kundra in Maldives. On Wednesday, Shilpa shared a vignette from her holiday on Instagram.

In the image, Shilpa wears a bathrobe with the word "Rockstar" written on the back.

"Was this made for ME? Rockstar vibes!" the actress wrote.

Kundra shared a couple of photos, too, clicked together with Shilpa, and wrote: "With the love of my life in paradise!"

Shilpa is currently all set to return on screen this year, with "Hungama 2" and "Nikamma". Her last starring roles were in the 2007 releases, "Apne" and "Life In A Metro".

