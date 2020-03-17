Shilpa Shetty grooves to Muqabla; Prabhudeva doesn't take notice

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty made her debut opposite the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar. Her acting skills were appreciated and loved by all. She has given good performances in films such as Rishtey, Dhadkan, Garv, and Apne.

The actress is now all set to tickle our funny bone with her next movie Hungama 2, which is a sequel to the superhit movie Hungama. This too will also directed by Priyadarshan.

Now, fans on the social media have shared an amazing post where we see the actress grooving to Prabhudeva's song Muqabla.

In this video, we see the actress gracefully does the Muqabla steps. Prabhudeva sees her from behind and walks ahead.

On the work note, Shilpa is currently busy shooting for Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawala. The film also stars Meezaan Jaffrey in the lead. It will also see the recreated version of the iconic song Chura Ke Dil Mera.