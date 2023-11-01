Shilpa Shetty Jets to Hyderabad For The Next Schedule Of 'Indian Police Force'

MUMBAI : Shilpa Shetty Spotted At The Airport As She Jets Off To Hyderabad For Shoot Of Indian Police Force

Shilpa Shetty is all set to shoot some bad guys as she will play a cop's character in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police force.

The actress was spotted earlier today at the airport leaving for Hyderabad. Fans are all excited to see her in a cop avatar & yet again lit our screens with her performance.

Indian Police Force marks a new addition to Rohit's cop universe which has been a cult among the fans & Shilpa Shetty just fits right as the first female cop in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra.

Shilpa's first look poster was released last year. The actress is very excited about her OTT debut, and fans are also enthusiastic to see her doing some power packed action. The actress will also be part of Sukhee, which will release this year.