Shilpa Shetty Kundra does hair flips on 'Chura ke dil mera'

01 Feb 2020 07:41 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been an inspiration for many not only for her tips on yoga and food but for the gorgeous actress she has been in Bollywood. She has maintained herself in a way that age doesn't show up on her. Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram that will take you back to her film Main Khiladi Tu Anari and the song 'Chura ke dil mera...goriya chali'.


Shilpa captioned the video, 'Making every hair flip count...# thankgoditsfriday #retro#flashbackfriday #nostalgia'. While she is making every hair flip count, her fans are reliving the song. In the video, we see a guy walking behind a girl. Shilpa walks from there and has all eyes on her and her hair flip.

On the work front, the actress has been judging a dance reality show for a while now on television. She is active on her social media platforms and is connected to her fans via her pictures and videos. Apart from that, her love for fitness and food has been followed by many via her own app.

