Shilpa Shetty looks smokey-hot as she flaunts her curves in a Bikini; Check Out!

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her amazing posts through her social media handle, the actress over time had made her strong mark in Bollywood with her work and her acting and her looks are always the talk of the town, the diva had given movies like, Baazigar, Rishtey, Dhadkan, Garv, Apne and others which was loved by the fans.

And currently, the actress is having a great time enjoying her vacation in the Maldives, today the actress shared a video from her Maldives vacation with her husband Raj Kundra. In the video, she is seen walking in style on the beats of the ‘Shut up and bounce’ song from ‘Dostana’ and it is sure to give you some major vacation goals.

The actress was spotted in Bikini raising the temperature and looked super hot while filming the video, this post indeed gives major vacation goals for the fans and the fans are not getting tired of praising the actress and her hotness in this video.

Earlier the actress shared yet another post, where was spotted in Bikini and enjoying her beach view from the Maldives.

On the professional front, Shilpa will be seen in Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan, which also stars Meezan Jafri, Pranita Subhash, Paresh Rawal, the team recently wrapped the shoot of the film.

