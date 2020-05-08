Shilpa Shetty reveals what's more contagious than virus

MUMBAI: There is something more contagious than virus, and it is a smile, feels Shilpa Shetty.

Taking to Instagram on the occasion of International Smile Day, Shilpa Shetty wrote:

"A SMILE is the one curve that we don't need to flatten in times like these... the one curve that sets everything straight, more contagious than a Virus but this one cures all your ailments. Be the reason for someone's smile and see how the world slowly becomes a better place to live in. Spread the cheer... #InternationalSmileDay #BeHappy #SmileMore #gratitude #blessed."

The actress shared a picture of herself where she can be seen laughing her heart out!

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak and yoga expert too. The actress recently took to Instagram to advise her fans to perform some excercise to avoid stiffening of muscles due to inactivity of our body amid the ongoing lockdown.

"We're living in some extreme situations right now. On the one hand, there's so much to do around the house while many are also working-from-home; on the other hand, the excess free time keeps us seated for long hours with very little movement - a massive state of confusion for the body. All of this, however, can lead to a stiff and painful back & muscles. It's important to keep stretching and strengthening the back to avoid any long-term, severe pain. So, I practice this routine regularly and it works wonders for me. It strengthens the back & abdominal muscles, improves flexibility in the spine & enhances the body posture. It also relieves back pain & relaxes the back muscles, while opening up the lungs. Give your body a little activity so it doesn't go into a state of shock in these testing times. Stay indoors, stay safe!," Shilpa wrote sharing a video of her workout.