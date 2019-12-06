News

Shilpa Shetty roped in for Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 ?

06 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: As Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty will be breaking her hiatus from Bollywood with  Sabbir Khan's Nikamma, she has already finalized her next project. The actress will be collaborating with filmmaker Priyadarshan for Hungama 2, opposite Paresh Rawal.

The filmmaker recently wrapped up Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham and has started work on the pre-production of Bollywood comeback. Talking about working with Shilpa for the first time, the director expressed surprise how it is happening after so many years. However, her role demanded an actor like that. "For this role, I wanted an actor who has ruled the film industry as the character is integral (to the narrative)," he said.

Well, it will be interesting to see Shilpa Shetty in a comic role and that too teaming up with the comic king Priyadarshan.

