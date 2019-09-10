Shilpa wishes her 'superhero' Raj Kundra on birthday

Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra has wished her "superhero" and the "man of her dreams" Raj Kundra on his 44th birthday on Monday.

Shilpa shared a video collage of herself along with Raj on Instagram. She captioned it: "Happiest Birthday my #Cookie, You are the King of my heart, Man of my dreams and the Love of my life. You are the bestest father, son, brother, and husband... and I'm one helluva lucky woman. May all your dreams come true... cause you really deserve it all. Wishing our #superhero @rajkundra9 tonnes of happiness, love, success, and great health above all."

The "Dhadkan" actress shared several glimpses from Raj's birthday party on Instagram stories. The party was attended by a string of celebrities including names like Aamir Ali, Jackky Bhagnani, R Madhavan, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Shilpa married Raj in 2009. The couple gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, in May 2012.

Source: IANS