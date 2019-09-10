News

Shilpa wishes her 'superhero' Raj Kundra on birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 12:08 PM

Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra has wished her "superhero" and the "man of her dreams" Raj Kundra on his 44th birthday on Monday.

Shilpa shared a video collage of herself along with Raj on Instagram. She captioned it: "Happiest Birthday my #Cookie, You are the King of my heart, Man of my dreams and the Love of my life. You are the bestest father, son, brother, and husband... and I'm one helluva lucky woman. May all your dreams come true... cause you really deserve it all. Wishing our #superhero @rajkundra9 tonnes of happiness, love, success, and great health above all."

The "Dhadkan" actress shared several glimpses from Raj's birthday party on Instagram stories. The party was attended by a string of celebrities including names like Aamir Ali, Jackky Bhagnani, R Madhavan, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Shilpa married Raj in 2009. The couple gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, in May 2012.

Source: IANS

Tags > Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, Viaan Raj Kundra,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
09 Sep 2019 05:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fashion Face-Off I Similarities spotted between Sonam Kapoor& Shweta Tiwari's daughter palak Tiwari
Fashion Face-Off I Similarities spotted between... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Sep 2019 05:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Surbhi Jyoti to be a part of a reality TV show
Surbhi Jyoti to be a part of a reality TV show | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh

past seven days