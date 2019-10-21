Shimmer and shine! Beauty Jacqueline Fernandez dons a champagne number at an event and we are awe-struck!

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez continues to be the most influential actress ever since her Youtube debut. Recently, she visited a Social media biggest fest where she totally stole the show in a shimmer number and we really need to catch our breath looking at her beauty!

Recently, when Jacqueline Fernandez went to social nation fest, she was dazzling in high slitted shimmer gown. The actress was looking absolutely stunning in the outfit. A diamond earring with a perfect pair of heels with nude makeup just to complete her wow look- flawless!

Also, owing to her massive popularity across youtube as well, the actress makes sure she stuns everyone with her every look- whether it's a saree or a gown, she dazzles in everything.

Furthermore, taking to her youtube channel with every video, each time her fans get extremely excited for her new video. Whenever she comes up with a new video, the comment box is filled with best wishes and positive reviews. Her fans have been beaming at their best and have been super excited when she announced about the launch of her youtube channel and every time, the fans eagerly wait for the next video vlog.

The actress is now venturing into the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, "Mrs Serial Killer" which will mark her debut on the digital platform. Also, her upcoming movie is 'Drive" which is all set to hit the theatres soon!