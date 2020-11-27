Shishir Sharma to join Nitanshi Goel in a movie based on taboos related to menstrual cycle

MUMBAI: Every day our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers. Today we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We exclusively reported about actress Nitanshi Goel bagging a lead role in an upcoming movie. According to sources, the story of the project revolves around taboos related to menstrual cycle.

Sources have it that Nitanshi will play the character of a young girl who will try to bring about a change in the mindsets of the people as far as menstrual cycle is concerned.

Now, the latest buzz is that actor Shishir Sharma has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Shishir is known for several projects in Television and Bollywood. Some of his profound work include Faceless, What The Folks season 3 and Peshawar among many others.

The shoot of the project is already on in Vrundavan.

The project is produced by Nakshatra Productions.

We couldn’t connect with Shishir for a comment.

