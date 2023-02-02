Shiv Shastri Balboa actress Neena Gupta on unconventional parenting, “I will do my parenting the way I am ” – Exclusive

Neena Gupta will next be seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa which also stars Anupam Kher in the lead role. TellyChakkar got a chance to interact with both the actors, Neena Gupta opened up about her views on unconventional parenting.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 13:46
movie_image: 
Shiv Shastri Balboa actress Neena Gupta on unconventional parenting, “I will do my parenting the way I am ” – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Neena Gupta is one of the most talented and successful actresses we have in Bollywood. In 2022, we saw her in movies like Goodbye, Uunchai, and Vadh. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her film Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Shiv Shastri Balboa also stars Anupam Kher, and recently TellyChakkar got a chance to interact with Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Both of them as individuals have been the perfect example of unconventional parenting.

Also Read:  Shiv Shastri Balboa actor Anupam Kher says, “I never thought whether Sikandar is biologically mine or not” – Exclusive

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, and though they didn’t get married, they have a daughter named Masaba Gupta who is a successful designer. Masaba recently got married and their family picture with Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards, and the veteran actress’ current husband had gone viral on social media.


During an interaction with us, when we asked Neena Gupta about unconventional parenting, she said, “I don’t know what you mean by unconventional. I will do my parenting the way I am, I don’t know any other way. So, it depends on an individual like he is Anupam and he will do parenting the way he wants. So, I don’t know if there’s any definition or anything that I think I am going to be like this. It just flows from my heart and that’s what I do.”

Also Read: Neena Gupta on working with Sanjay Mishra in Vadh, “He was initially scared of me” – Exclusive!   

Talking about Shiv Shastri Balboa, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri, and it is slated to release on 10th February 2023.
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Shiv Shastri Balboa Neena Gupta Shiv Shastri Balboa Goodbye Uunchai VADH Sharib Hashmi Nargis Fakhri Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 13:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki's life in danger; Shweta worried about money
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni: Exclusive! Ravi and Pratiksha to get married on the same day, will fate bring them together?
MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni, starring Fahmaan...
Durga Aur Charu: Exclusive! Bholi will find out about Durga And Charu’s plan, finds out Banke has lost his memory!
MUMBAI : The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan gains consciousness, starts hating Faltu?
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Check out Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame’s new look as she dons a traditional saree and nath
MUMBAI :One of the most loved actresses in the television industry these days is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame...
Recent Stories
*Hritiqa to make her bollywood debut alongside Jimmy Shergill. Read on! *
*Hritiqa to make her bollywood debut alongside Jimmy Shergill. Read on! *

Latest Video

Related Stories
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; Khans come together to save Bollywood?
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; Khans come together to save Bollywood?
Here are the gym buddies from Bollywood who give out major fitness goals
Here are the gym buddies from Bollywood who give out major fitness goals
Anurag Kashyap says that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has caused a revolution in Indian cinema’s
Anurag Kashyap says that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has caused a revolution in Indian cinema’s
Shiv Shastri Balboa actor Anupam Kher says, “I never thought whether Sikandar is biologically mine or not” – Exclusive
Shiv Shastri Balboa actor Anupam Kher says, “I never thought whether Sikandar is biologically mine or not” – Exclusive
From Lokesh Kanagaraj to Project K, check out some of the trending news for the day
From Lokesh Kanagaraj to Project K, check out some of the trending news of the day