Shiv Shastri Balboa actress Neena Gupta on unconventional parenting, “I will do my parenting the way I am ” – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Neena Gupta is one of the most talented and successful actresses we have in Bollywood. In 2022, we saw her in movies like Goodbye, Uunchai, and Vadh. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her film Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Shiv Shastri Balboa also stars Anupam Kher, and recently TellyChakkar got a chance to interact with Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Both of them as individuals have been the perfect example of unconventional parenting.

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, and though they didn’t get married, they have a daughter named Masaba Gupta who is a successful designer. Masaba recently got married and their family picture with Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards, and the veteran actress’ current husband had gone viral on social media.



During an interaction with us, when we asked Neena Gupta about unconventional parenting, she said, “I don’t know what you mean by unconventional. I will do my parenting the way I am, I don’t know any other way. So, it depends on an individual like he is Anupam and he will do parenting the way he wants. So, I don’t know if there’s any definition or anything that I think I am going to be like this. It just flows from my heart and that’s what I do.”

Talking about Shiv Shastri Balboa, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri, and it is slated to release on 10th February 2023.



