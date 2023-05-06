Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'

After Kangana Ranaut called herself a "victim of capitalism" and bid adieu to the "airport look," author Shobhaa De hailed the Bollywood actress for exposing the fashion industry.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 21:00
movie_image: 
debunked the airport look nonsense

MUMBAI : After Kangana Ranaut called herself a "victim of capitalism" and bid adieu to the "airport look," author Shobhaa De hailed the Bollywood actress for exposing the fashion industry.

De also said that it is about time a star spoke up against the "nonsense" airport look.

De tweeted: "About time a star spoke up and debunked the 'airport look' nonsense. Thanks for frankly exposing the pressure exerted by foreign brands exploiting desi insecurity at the expense of our crafts communities."

Kangana on Friday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a slew of pictures from her airport.

She took the credit for starting the trend of the airport look in India. She shared a string of airport looks and captioned the picture slide: "Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks."

She then tagged herself as a "Victim of capitalism."

"Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers. Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment."

"While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourages me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death. Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it's about brands even for a genuinely stylish person," she added.

Kangana said that fashion brands make "you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation."

Bidding adieu to the trend of airport looks she added: "If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like? Bye bye airport looks, we have gone past that phase. Now it's time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!"

 

SOURCE-IANS

 

Kangana Ranaut victim of capitalism airport look Bollywood Kangana TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'
MUMBAI : After Kangana Ranaut called herself a "victim of capitalism" and bid adieu to the "airport look," author...
Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons
MUMBAI :  Indian-born American TV show host and writer Padma Lakshmi is exiting 'Top Chef', the reality food show she...
Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'
MUMBAI :Actress Supriya Shukla, who will be seen in the third season of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', said that she ensures...
Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the last schedule of spyverse 'Citadel'
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all prepped for the last schedule of his upcoming Indian adaptation of the...
Exclusive! Hitul Pujara and Viplove Sharma to enter Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Vicky dedicates 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' song to Katrina as she praises film
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned out to be a cheerleader for husband Vicky Kaushal as she praised his...
Recent Stories
debunked the airport look nonsense
Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina
Vicky dedicates 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' song to Katrina as she praises film
breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London
Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London
'bye bye' to airport looks
'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks
Raghav Juyal
Raghav Juyal: 'I didn't go away, took a conscious call to hone a craft'
Karan Johar
Must Read! Karan Johar wanted to cast this actress in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham not Kajol, Read on to know more
Muteena Rajput
Kashmir's rising star: Muteena Rajput makes waves in Bollywood