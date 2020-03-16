Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?

Divya Bharati made her screen debut with the Telugu drama ‘Bobbili Raja’ in 1990 at the age of 16 stepped into Hindi cinema in 1992 with Vishwatma

MUMBAI: Divya Bharti’s big screen debut came with the Telugu drama ‘Bobbili Raja’ in 1990 at the age of 16. After doing several hit Telugu films, she stepped into Hindi cinema in 1992 with ‘Vishwatma’. But not many people know that Divya Bharti and Aamir Khan were the first choices for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s hit film ‘Darr’. Interestingly, both Aamir and Divya were later dropped from the film.

In the 1993 film ‘Darr’, Divya was roped in opposite Sunny Deol to play Kiran's role. While there were reports that suggested that Divya was dropped from the film due to her differences with the director and producer Divya's mother later revealed it was Aamir Khan who replaced Divya with Juhi Chawla. Her mother had said that when Sunny Deol was signed, he wished to act alongside Divya. But Aamir allegedly wanted Juhi in the film.

At that time, Divya was in America for a show and before she left Darr was announced with Sunny, Divya and Aamir. But when she returned it was surprisingly Sunny, Juhi and Aamir. Divya’s mother alleged that Aamir managed to push Juhi and had Divya dropped from the film. Ironically, after Juhi came onboard for ‘Darr’ Aamir Khan himself was dropped and Shah Rukh replaced him.

 
