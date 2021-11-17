SHOCKING! This actor is in major TROUBLE as his wife files ‘domestic violence’ and ‘physical assault’ cases against him

MUMBAI: Marathi actress Sneha Chavan, who rose to fame with the film 'Laal Ishq', has filed a complaint against her husband and actor Aniket Vishwasrao. The actress has filed a complaint against Aniket for alleged physical assault and abuse.

As per a source close to the actress, Sneha has filed a complaint at Alankar Police Thane in Pune. In the report, Sneha mentioned that her in-laws too assaulted her and allegedly tried to choke her to death.

According to the source, Sneha has also mentioned in her complaint that her husband Aniket Vishwas was jealous of her success in the film industry, and he would constantly demean her in front of everyone. She has alleged that his father Chandrakant Vishwasrao and mother Aditi Vishwasrao always backed him in all his deeds.

For the unversed, Aniket Vishwasrao's personal life has always been in the headlines for his love life. Aniket was in a relationship with Hindi and Marathi TV actress Pallavi Subhash for almost eight years, and they shocked their fans when they announced their split. Pallavi and Aniket broke up mutually, and it was one of the most-talked-about topics in the industry back then.

Aniket later tied the knot with actress Sneha Chavan in an intimate ceremony in 2018. The couple, who were seen as an ideal couple, has left their fans shocked with the recent turn of events.

