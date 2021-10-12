Shocking! Actress claims she was stalked and harassed, files complaint against influencer

MUMBAI: An actress from Delhi has filed a police complaint with regard to objectionable messages and hashtags about her and a few movie scenes that were circulated on social media platforms. Gaurav Sharma, DCP Southwest, says, “The film actress alleged that a Twitter user and Youtube influencer has been circulating some messages on social platforms with the intention of outraging her modesty.”

A criminal case has been registered under sections 354D (stalking), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), and section 67 of the IT Act (publishing obscene material in electronic form).

The actress had said that the trolling many women face online is a form of sexual harassment.

Credits: TOI