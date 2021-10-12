Shocking! Actress Meera Chopra files FIR against her interior designer for THIS reason, know WHY

MUMBAI: Meera Chopra on Tuesday has filed an FIR against her interior designer for outraging a woman's modesty and criminal intimidation.

Briefing to a news portal, the actress claimed that she had hired Rajinder Dewan to design the interiors of her house and signed an agreement of Rs 17 lakhs out of which 50 per cent was paid in advance. Later, the actress left town to shoot in Banaras.

Also Read: Meera Chopra: I really hope producers wait for cinemas to open

However, after returning back home the actress alleged that substandard material was used and after she confronted the interior designer, he got extremely abusive in front of the workers.

The actress further stated that he pushed her out of her own house and told her not to speak ill or else the laborers won’t work.

Also Read: Meera Chopra opened up on how once she was suggested to stop doing that or else she may lose out on getting work in the industry

The said FIR has been lodged under sections 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman).

Tagging CM of Maharashtra, Meera wrote on Twitter, "#womansafety should be the utmost priority where you live, but then why does law makers shy away from taking action? A girl living alone should be protected anyhow. @CMOMaharashtra @rautsanjay61 @AUThackeray."

Meera Chopra has also alleged that after she discontinued his services, the interior designer has disappeared without paying back the balance amount which compelled the actress to take strict action. However, Meera complained that no action has been taken yet after her FIR was filed.

Credit: ETimes