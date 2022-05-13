Shocking! Actress-model found dead on her birthday: husband taken into custody

MUMBAI: Sahana, a young model and actress from Kerala’s Kozhikode, celebrated her 21st birthday on May 12. But the day ended in tragedy. Later that night, at around 1 am, her family, who lives in Kasargod district, received a call that Sahana had been found dead. The police took her husband Sajjad into custody after Sahana’s family alleged that she was murdered.

Her family has alleged that she faced domestic violence at the hands of her husband. The cops told the media that Sahana married Sajjad about one and half a year ago.

“My daughter would never die by suicide, she was murdered. She used to complain to me that her husband was beating her, and not properly feeding her. She was tortured. She was murdered. The police must investigate and give justice to my daughter,” Sahana’s mother said.

She was part of many commercials for jewellery stores, and also acted in a movie. “Sajjad earlier worked in Qatar but is unemployed here. Recently, Sahana acted in a movie. An argument is said to have happened between the husband and wife over the money Sahana got for acting in the movie,” the investigating officer told the media.

Sahana and Sajjad’s neighbour, who is also the owner of the house they were staying in, was the first to notice that something was amiss. The house owner said that Sajjad shouted for help saying Sahana was not responding. “When I went there, she was lying on his lap. He told us that she did not respond. I suggested calling the police. Police arrived and it was in their jeep that she was rushed to the medical college,” he said.

Sahana’s brother also believes foul play in the circumstances of her death.

Credits: Indian Express

