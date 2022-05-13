Shocking! Actress-model found dead on her birthday: husband taken into custody

Sahana, a young model and actress from Kerala’s Kozhikode, celebrated her 21st birthday on May 12. But the day ended in tragedy.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 19:33
movie_image: 
Sahana

MUMBAI: Sahana, a young model and actress from Kerala’s Kozhikode, celebrated her 21st birthday on May 12. But the day ended in tragedy. Later that night, at around 1 am, her family, who lives in Kasargod district, received a call that Sahana had been found dead. The police took her husband Sajjad into custody after Sahana’s family alleged that she was murdered.

Her family has alleged that she faced domestic violence at the hands of her husband. The cops told the media that Sahana married Sajjad about one and half a year ago.

“My daughter would never die by suicide, she was murdered. She used to complain to me that her husband was beating her, and not properly feeding her. She was tortured. She was murdered. The police must investigate and give justice to my daughter,” Sahana’s mother said.

She was part of many commercials for jewellery stores, and also acted in a movie. “Sajjad earlier worked in Qatar but is unemployed here. Recently, Sahana acted in a movie. An argument is said to have happened between the husband and wife over the money Sahana got for acting in the movie,” the investigating officer told the media.

Sahana and Sajjad’s neighbour, who is also the owner of the house they were staying in, was the first to notice that something was amiss. The house owner said that Sajjad shouted for help saying Sahana was not responding. “When I went there, she was lying on his lap. He told us that she did not respond. I suggested calling the police. Police arrived and it was in their jeep that she was rushed to the medical college,” he said.

Sahana’s brother also believes foul play in the circumstances of her death. 

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Indian Express
 

Malayalam actress model Sahana film news Entertainment Movie Stars South industry TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 19:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Actress-model found dead on her birthday: husband taken into custody
MUMBAI: Sahana, a young model and actress from Kerala’s Kozhikode, celebrated her 21st birthday on May 12. But the day...
EXCLUSIVE! My character has many layers and the audience will get to witness a different shade of my personality in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radhe Mohan: Swati Shah
MUMBAI: Popular TV star Swati Shah has done an array of television shows and her craft and finesses is something which...
#MaAnKiShaadi! Anupamaa gives a pleasant surprise to Anuj on their Haldi Ceremony, check out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15
MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming 'Hit-The First Case' will now release on July 15. The...
Oops! Fanaa's Agastya aka Zain Imam is upset because of this co-star!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
OMG! Netizens react to Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie's recent breakdown
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
Sahana
Shocking! Actress-model found dead on her birthday: husband taken into custody
Latest Video