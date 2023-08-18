Shocking! Actress Shruti Haasan is massively trolled for her outfit, netizens call her ‘Black Panther’

There are many negative comments directed to actress Shruti Haasan for her outfit as she steps out in the city, have a look.
MUMBAI: Actress Shruti Haasan is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. Over the time with her contribution across languages, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling their hearts.

Indeed, fans always looks forward to the new post of the actress. This new video of actress Shruti Haasan is getting viral as she was clicked around the city. She is looking gorgeous in black dress and is grabbing attention with her style and fashion. But, there are many who are trolling her for different reasons. 

As we see, many are not happy with the outfit of the actress. They question as to why she is dressed like Black Panther and walking like a commando.

What are your views on the actress and on these comments for her? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

