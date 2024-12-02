Shocking! Adah Sharma opens up about traumatic experience during preparation for 'The Kerala Story'; Says ‘I obsessively watched videos on’

The public had been anticipating the movie with great anticipation since Vipul Amrutlal Shah's "The Kerala Story" had such a successful run on the big screen. Adah Sharma discussed her approach to her role in The Kerala Story ahead of the show's OTT debut.
Adah Sharma

MUMBAI: The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, is now available for download on digital platforms. Now, everything is prepared for the 16th of February, 2024, OTT release. The public had been anticipating the movie with great anticipation since Vipul Amrutlal Shah's "The Kerala Story" had such a successful run on the big screen. Adah Sharma discussed her approach to her role in The Kerala Story ahead of the show's OTT debut.

(Also read: Breaking! Adah Sharma buys the flat Sushant Singh Rajput stayed in)

Adah Sharma discussed her decision to tackle a subject of much controversy with a popular news portal, as well as whether or not she thinks she was able to fully portray her role. The actor said, “I decided to be part of the project because I could be the voice of so many girls. The audience who gave us so much love for the film decided I did justice . It fills my heart.”

Speaking of the techniques she employed to fully inhabit her role, Adah Sharma revealed, “I obsessively watched videos on YouTube of girls in ISIS camps in Syria . I read extensively on terrorist organisations. Very disturbing videos of women and children in tankers being transported . Watching all this material traumatized me giving me a lot of sleepless nights. It’s made me even more reclusive than I was . I spend even more time alone now.”

The actress is also unafraid of being stereotyped for starring in serious movies, particularly now that Bastar, her upcoming project, has been revealed.

“Absolutely now. My next release which is on Zee 5 is Sunflower season 2 where I play a bold bar dancer which is completely opposite of the victim Shalini and in Bastar i play a tough cop fighting a war. I’m very fortunate filmmakers have the intelligence to offer me different characters in varied genres,” she explained.

The Kerala Story brought in Rs 303.97 crores in total revenue, with Rs 288.04 crores in India and RS 15.64 crores abroad. Produced by Sunshine Pictures, a production of Vipul Shah and Aashin A Shah, with lead director Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma in the lead. While the movie is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5, the same trio is prepared to reveal the untold story of Bastar's hidden happenings again through another brutal and factual narrative.

According to the video, a large number of young women in Kerala face the risk of being brainwashed into becoming members of terrorist groups. The makers of the film initially portrayed it as the tale of more than 32,000 Kerala women who were purportedly influenced by Islamic fundamentalists; however, this was widely disregarded and led to negative reactions on social media. Later, the number was reduced to just three women in response to the growing uproar.

(Also read: Exclusive! Actress Adah Sharma on choosing her upcoming project ‘Kofuku’, “I try to do projects which have roles that I’ve not played before or be a part of stories I like to watch.”)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

About Author

