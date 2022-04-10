Shocking! Adipurush brutally trolled for this reason, film on the boycott list by netizens

MUMBAI :Ever since the teaser and the first look of the mythological drama Adipurush has been released, viewers have left no opportunity to dismiss it and brutally troll it.

Some have called it cheap VFX, while some are condemning the aggressive portrayal of Ram, who has been known to be kind, gentle and peaceful.

Also Read- Shocking! When Saif Ali Khan got upset with a Pap and threatened to break his camera

Some netizens have also pointed out that the film's antagonist Saif Ali Khan who is playing the role of Ravana is shown in a very confusing getup. Some have even gone so far to say that the Ravana looks more like an Islamic Invader. The makers have failed to show Ranava, a bhakt of Lord Shiva correctly, while also dismissing his immense wisdom and the knowledge of the scriptures he had in spite of his evil nature.

Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of Sita was not spared either. Her old tweet pertaining to the violence at the JNU campus was brought to light by netizens, where one of them said, “She is clueless! No wonder what a pathetic picture she has chosen where they are not even aware how to do costumes and everyone looks like a Mughal.”

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Prabhas’ Adipurush’s digital rights get sold at this staggering amount?

Another Netizend wrote, “Ravan had a Pushpak vahan to travel not a demon bat not even he was demon he was Brahmin and most religious personality #BoycottAadipurush.”

Some have pointed out that Adipurush has been copied from the international series Game of Thrones with the look of demons and other costumes.

Adipurush is a Om Raut directorial and also stars Sunny Singh. It is produced by T Series and Retrophiles. It will hit the big screens in IMAX and 3D on 12th january 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

What did you think of the teaser?

Let us know in the comments below

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.