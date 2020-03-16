Shocking! Aditya Chopra did not believe that Arjun Kapoor could be a lead actor

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's directorial ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Since then, there is no looking back for him. Arjun has completed 10 years in the film industry and has come a long way from his debut film. Arjun recently opened up about getting rejected by producer Aditya Chopra several times, until he convinced him to trust him.

In Ishaqzaade, Arjun played a thug named Parma, who falls in love with a hot-tempered Muslim girl, played by Parineeti Chopra. The film was directed by Habib Fasal.

Also read Wow! Ajay Devgn to be seen in the remake of Kaithi; is another cinematic universe coming to Bollywood?

Talking about making his debut with Ishaqzaade, Arjun said, “It was very clear that I don’t want to make my debut with my father because that is the easiest way out. And I think, somewhere, that would be unfair to testing myself to the optimum. That's a safety net. So I went for the audition. Aditya Chopra sir saw my photos and said, 'yeh toh actor nahin ban sakta (he can't become an actor), he can’t be a main lead'.”

Arjun underwent more weight loss and worked on himself for six months. After six months, he did a new photo shoot which made Aditya Chopra say a “reluctant” yes for him to audition.

Arjun was supposed to debut with Virus Diwan but the film never got made. Ishaqzaade impressed critics and two years later, Arjun went on to star opposite Priyanka Chopra in Gunday.

In his personal life, the actor is dating Malaika Arora. They are the most talked-about couple in Bollywood. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. Meanwhile, the love birds are currently holidaying in Paris.

Also read Unbelievable! Amrish Puri’s grandson reveals that the actor was rejected by an ace filmmaker and the reason will leave you in splits

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times