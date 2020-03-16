Shocking! Aditya Chopra did not believe that Arjun Kapoor could be a lead actor

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's directorial ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 19:19
movie_image: 
Shocking! Aditya Chopra did not believe that Arjun Kapoor could be a lead actor

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's directorial ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Since then, there is no looking back for him. Arjun has completed 10 years in the film industry and has come a long way from his debut film. Arjun recently opened up about getting rejected by producer Aditya Chopra several times, until he convinced him to trust him.

In Ishaqzaade, Arjun played a thug named Parma, who falls in love with a hot-tempered Muslim girl, played by Parineeti Chopra. The film was directed by Habib Fasal.

Also read Wow! Ajay Devgn to be seen in the remake of Kaithi; is another cinematic universe coming to Bollywood?

Talking about making his debut with Ishaqzaade, Arjun said, “It was very clear that I don’t want to make my debut with my father because that is the easiest way out. And I think, somewhere, that would be unfair to testing myself to the optimum. That's a safety net. So I went for the audition. Aditya Chopra sir saw my photos and said, 'yeh toh actor nahin ban sakta (he can't become an actor), he can’t be a main lead'.”

Arjun underwent more weight loss and worked on himself for six months. After six months, he did a new photo shoot which made Aditya Chopra say a “reluctant” yes for him to audition.

Arjun was supposed to debut with Virus Diwan but the film never got made. Ishaqzaade impressed critics and two years later, Arjun went on to star opposite Priyanka Chopra in Gunday.

In his personal life, the actor is dating Malaika Arora. They are the most talked-about couple in Bollywood. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. Meanwhile, the love birds are currently holidaying in Paris.

Also read Unbelievable! Amrish Puri’s grandson reveals that the actor was rejected by an ace filmmaker and the reason will leave you in splits

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Arjun Kapoor Producer Boney Kapoor YRF Ishaqzaade Bollywood Entertainment actor Movie News Film industry TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 19:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Ansh Gupta to be part of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 4
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from the telly world. A lot of entries and exits are...
#AbhiRa Goals! This is how Akshara and Abhimayu are expressing their love for each other even during a separation, Take a peek
Mumbai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
FANS VERDICT! Viewers demand more screen space for Kairi from the makers of StarPlus' Imlie
Mumbai: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read:...
Exclusive! Khiladi 786 fame Rahul Singh to be part of the web series ‘Parth aur Jugnu’
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update for its viewers. We are always at the forefront of...
Wow! After 13 years Rajshree Thakur meets this co-star from her debut show, Check out
Mumbai: Rajshree Thakur is ruling several hearts with her performance as Pallavi in Sony TV's recently released show...
WHAT! Priya aka Disha Parmar to get replaced by This actor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Aditya Chopra did not believe that Arjun Kapoor could be a lead actor
Shocking! Aditya Chopra did not believe that Arjun Kapoor could be a lead actor
Latest Video