Shocking! Aditya Roy Kapur gets massively trolled on his latest meal video, netizens are saying ‘ulte Hath se Kaun khana khata hai bhai’

Aditya Roy Kapur is getting someone unhealthy comments on his latest meal video, netizens are saying that this is not a proper way of having lunch

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 12:19
movie_image: 
Aditya Roy Kapur

MUMBAI : Aditya Roy Kapur is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the Bollywood industry. The actor is known not only for his amazing acting contribution but also for his hot looks. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller titled Raksha Kavach Om which also has Dil Bechara Fame Sanjana Sanghi along with him.

We can see many pictures and posts which are floating around social media where the cast of the movie Om are busy with their promotions and there is a video which is floating around social media where we can see the cast of the movie is having a meal.

This video is getting some amazing response from the fans but there are few people who have trolled the actor Aditya Roy Kapur for not having a meal with right hand.

Check out the comment below

ALSO READ – TELLYCHAKKAR POLL! Netizens choose Tiger Shroff over Aditya Roy Kapur as the action hero in Bollywood

As we can see netizens are slamming the actor Aditya Roy Kapur and saying that how can he have a meal with left hand, on the other hand actress Sanjana Sanghi is getting comments like how she is so happy after the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

What are your views on this video and the comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about the action thriller Aksha Kavach Om, it is all set to hit the big screen on 1st July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Whoa! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone listed in the TOP 4 of Asia’s richest celebrity couples? Here is what you have to know

Aditya Roy Kapur ADITYA ROY KAPURTROLL Sanjana Sanghi OM MOVIE Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 12:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Gautam Ahuja on his character in Sony TV's Appnapan: The badass gangster vibe of Gagan made me take up this role
MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Gautam Ahuja is playing the role of Gagan in Sony TV's show Appnapan. The actor is seen as...
Tc Awards! Anupamaa, Narmada and Suman gets awarded for this category, Deets inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. As we have seen in most of the serials....
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kat Kristian to participate in the show
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful show on television and the contestants of the show became Last year, the...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Disgusting! Prisha tries to suffocate the babies
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Ouch! Netizens take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif post Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement
MUMBAI: Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that they are expecting their first...
SURPRISING! Look which popular actors of the Telly world rejected Khande Rao's role in Punyashlok Ahilyabai before Gaurav Amlani
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on the TV in the current times. We have...
Recent Stories
Ouch! Netizens take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif post Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement
Ouch! Netizens take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif post Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement
Latest Video