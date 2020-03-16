Shocking! Aditya Roy Kapur gets massively trolled on his latest meal video, netizens are saying ‘ulte Hath se Kaun khana khata hai bhai’

MUMBAI : Aditya Roy Kapur is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the Bollywood industry. The actor is known not only for his amazing acting contribution but also for his hot looks. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller titled Raksha Kavach Om which also has Dil Bechara Fame Sanjana Sanghi along with him.

We can see many pictures and posts which are floating around social media where the cast of the movie Om are busy with their promotions and there is a video which is floating around social media where we can see the cast of the movie is having a meal.

This video is getting some amazing response from the fans but there are few people who have trolled the actor Aditya Roy Kapur for not having a meal with right hand.

Check out the comment below

As we can see netizens are slamming the actor Aditya Roy Kapur and saying that how can he have a meal with left hand, on the other hand actress Sanjana Sanghi is getting comments like how she is so happy after the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Talking about the action thriller Aksha Kavach Om, it is all set to hit the big screen on 1st July.

