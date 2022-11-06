Shocking! Aditya Roy Kapur gets massively trolled for his movie Om the battle within, netizens are saying he is trying to be second Tiger Shroff

Recently the trailer of the movie Om the battle within has released where we see actor Aditya Roy Kapur in a complete action avatar, but this look of the actor is getting some mixed reaction from the fans check out the comments 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 14:46
movie_image: 
Shocking! Aditya Roy Kapur gets massively trolled for his movie Om the battle within, netizens are saying he is trying to be sec

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur is no doubt winnings the hearts of the fans with his beautiful acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the act especially in romantic genre and getting all the love from the fans.

The upcoming movie of actor Aditya Roy Kapoor titled Om has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making, and why not, because we are going to see the actor in a complete different avatar and that is of action.

Recently the trailer of the movie Om the battle within was out and it got some amazing response from the fans all over the internet.

But there are few set of people who did not like the trailer and have started trolling the actor and the trailer. Check out the comments below

Also read (TELLYCHAKKAR POLL! Netizens choose Tiger Shroff over Aditya Roy Kapur as the action hero in Bollywood)

As we can see Aditya Roy Kapur is getting trolled and netizens are saying that he is trying to be second Tiger Shroff Bollywood, also they are saying that the movie is looking like the franchise of Baaghi and Heropanti, others saying that what can be expect from Ahmed Khan, it is going to be flop for sure.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens and how excited are you to see the actor Aditya Roy Kapur in action Avatar, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (TELLYCHAKKAR POLL! Netizens choose Tiger Shroff over Aditya Roy Kapur as the action hero in Bollywood)

Aditya Roy Kapur OM THE BATTLE WITHIN Sanjana Sanghi Aditya Roy Kapur fans Ahmed Khan Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 14:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWW! Check out the lovey dovey moment of Pariraj in Parineetii
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineetii went on floors from the 14th of...
Exclusive! Brijendra Kala roped in for movie Mujahid
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Model Kamal Cheema mesmerized the audience with his acting and writing talent
MUMBAI: Former President of India Dr APJ Kalam said one should dream. And then try to complete it. Model Kamal Cheema...
Huge update! Not Tejasswi Prakash but this actress to feature in Dream Girl 2?
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is in the news every day recently as she is climbing the ladder of success pretty quickly post...
Must read! Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede being singled out?
MUMBAI: Aryan Khan was recently give a clean chit by the NCB. It has now become clear as the light of day that Shah...
Interesting! This is what Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha is up to now
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Brijendra Kala roped in for movie Mujahid
Exclusive! Brijendra Kala roped in for movie Mujahid
Latest Video