Shocking! After Aryan Khan's arrest in drug case, Sherlyn Chopra reshares video stating that Bollywood star wives did drugs at SRK's party

MUMBAI: The NCB's raid on a luxury ship has shaken Bollywood after Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested in connection with a drugs case. Aryan is being jointly interrogated with his friend Arbaaz Seth Merchantt whom a small amount of cocaine was procured from.

Now, Sherlyn Chopra has shared an old interview where she had claimed that wives of Bollywood stars had snorted cocaine at Kolkata Knight Rider's party hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

"When I started getting tired and sweating while dancing, I went to the washroom and opened the washroom door. When I opened the door, what I saw shocked me. It got me thinking. I wondered if I had reached the wrong place. But I was there. There the stars’ wives were standing in front of the mirror and taking a white powder, which we usually call cocaine," the actress had said.

"I was shocked when suddenly such a scene came in front of me. After meeting Shah Rukh Khan and his friends, I bid farewell and left from there. That day I understood what kind of parties happen in Bollywood," she added.

Meanwhile, Aryan along with at least 10 others were arrested at various times on Sunday-Monday in the NCB's swoop on a luxury ship, which was preparing to lift anchor for a gala voyage to Goa.

